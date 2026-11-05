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Letter to the editor: Will anything change?
By Judy Hansen,5 days ago
Well the election is over — who won? Affordability is what the Dem’s said--even though the Biden Administration drove up inflation, spending trillions on keeping the border open and pet projects- — none to help affordability. Remember they wanted high gas prices so everyone would buy an electric car? Now they want low gas prices and it’s Trump’s fault. Their policies of higher taxes and take from the successful — will make everything more expensive.