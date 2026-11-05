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C-I School News: Appreciating what matters most
By Dr. Nate Rudolph,5 days ago
Fall has always been one of my favorite times of the year. There’s something about the crisp morning air, changing leaves, and quiet of the outdoors that I look forward to every season. When I can find the time, there’s a good chance you’ll find me sitting in a deer stand, walking a field chasing pheasants, or spending time in a duck blind. Some of my favorite fall memories involve being outdoors with family, good friends, and our dog.