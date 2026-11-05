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Big Ten conference commissioner gives tone deaf statement about 24-team College Football Playoff
7 days ago
If it feels like it's a ridiculous time to be a college football fan, that's because it is. While the AP Top 25 poll has become a running joke, at least fans can comfort themselves with the knowledge that it has little importance when it matters. Then the College Football Playoff selection committee released their poll this week and, well, to say it was indefensibly bad is a charitable overstatement.