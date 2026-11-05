undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MLW's Trevor Lee set for major high-stakes match against Yota Tsuji at Saturday Night SuperFight
7 days ago
Trevor Lee officially signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) seven months ago and he has kept his foot on the gas pedal since stepping in between the ropes for the company. Lee has gone toe-to-toe with some of the best MLW has to offer, including Kushida, Austin Aries and Místico, while also holding the MLW Southern Crown Championship. He broke the news with OutKick Dropkick/Fox News Digital in April and said at the time he had been waiting for a good opportunity to come his way.