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Bill Belichick advances once again as Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist after first-ballot snub in 2026
7 days ago
Bill Belichick is back where he was last year, as he was among the five coaches that advanced in the process to potentially be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. No one expected Belichick to still be on the ballot at this point, though, believing he deserved to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. After all, he has the second-most wins by a head coach of all time, and some believe he is the greatest coach to ever grace an NFL sideline.