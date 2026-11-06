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Takeaways from No. 5 Michigan’s statement win over No. 2 UConn
By Kellen Voss,8 days ago
In a back-and-forth affair to start off the season, the Wolverines pulled away in the fourth to pull off a statement win:. The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines welcomed the No. 2 UConn Huskies to Crisler Center for the first top-five matchup in women’s basketball in the arena’s history. The Wolverines handed the Huskies their first loss of the season, with U-M pulling away in the fourth to win 77-66.