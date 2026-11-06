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Rams announce QB Matthew Stafford as 2026 Salute to Service Award nominee
By TheRams.com,8 days ago
Los Angeles, November 5, 2026 – The Los Angeles Rams today announced quarterback Matthew Stafford as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.