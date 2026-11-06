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Core Scientific Q3 Colocation Revenue Reaches $215.4 Million
8 days ago
Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) reported $215.4 million of colocation revenue for the third quarter of 2026, up from $136.7 million in the prior quarter, as billable customer power capacity increased to 485 megawatts from 395 MW. The company is nearing completion of its CoreWeave buildout while preparing to begin deliveries under a separate 530 MW development program involving AMD and an AMD credit-backed neocloud customer.