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Weekend Picks – November 6th
By Carina Weksel,5 days ago
Get em before they’re gone for the season! To celebrate a successful season, Sullivan’s is offering half-price hot dogs until closing day, November 29th! You might as well get two, right? We’ll take ours “all around!” What other menu standouts will we miss on Sully’s hiatus? Fried clams, Lime Rickeys, lobster roll, and French fries! Also, a reminder: keep your head on a swivel and watch for aggressive seagulls. Here’s a refresher on How to Order at Sully’s! Enjoy!