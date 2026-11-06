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William Huang, MD, discusses the potential of histotripsy for renal tumors
8 days ago
William Huang, MD, discusses histotripsy for renal tumors, the #HOPE4KIDNEY trial, and the technology’s potential to preserve kidney function. in Chicago, Illinois, William C. Huang, MD, discusses the principles of histotripsy and its potential application in the treatment of renal tumors, highlighting the design of the pivotal #HOPE4KIDNEY trial and the importance of evaluating renal function preservation. Huang is a professor of urology and radiology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and the chief of urology at Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Health.