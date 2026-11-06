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Palmer priest pleads for thieves to return stolen nativity scene: ‘You can’t steal Christmas’
By Josiah PikeJoey Klecka,8 days ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The priest of a Catholic church is asking for a valuable nativity scene to be returned days after he says it was stolen from the parish parking lot. Father Michael Shields with St. Michael’s Parish in Palmer said Thursday that he believes the church’s sculpted nativity scene was stolen sometime in the last two days.