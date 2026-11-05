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Unmatched takes ElectraShred into stick packs with two new flavors
8 days ago
ElectraShred was one of the first supplements Kris Gethin’s brand Unmatched ever brought to market, pairing a variety of hydration-supporting electrolytes with ingredients to support metabolism and weight management. The brand has said that a portable serving of that product has been a big request from fans since the launch of the bulk powder, and this month it’s answering that with a more convenient, grab-and-go stick pack version.