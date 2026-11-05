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Carson Wentz to start as Kyler Murray recovers from "hamstring injury"
By Source: Adam Schefter on X,7 days ago
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Carson Wentz will be under center for the Vikings against Buffalo in Week 9. Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Kyler Murray is dealing with a sore hamstring and is week-to-week. Carson Wentz will start the upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. If Wentz performs well, Murray may be OUT with a phantom injury for the rest of the season.