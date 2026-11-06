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Ethics board considering fines for West Feliciana Parish President and former state official
By Bess Casserleigh,8 days ago
BATON ROUGE — The state Board of Ethics is deciding whether to file charges against West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard over his business dealings involving his bar and parish tourism contracts. According to the board, members met Thursday afternoon and debated in executive session whether Havard’s ethics violations...