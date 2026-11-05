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Alloy Completes Lease-Up of Spec Lab Space at Sorrento Mesa Project
By Paul Bubny,6 days ago
Alloy Properties has signed Biora Therapeutics to a 19,560-square-foot lease at Elements by Alloy Properties, a 290,000-square-foot life science campus located at 10201–10241 Wateridge Cir. in San Diego’s Sorrento Mesa submarket. The transaction marks the third lease completed at Elements in the past six months and completes the lease-up of the project’s available spec lab space.