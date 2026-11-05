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Pura Vida Miami Makes New England Debut with Harvard Square Café
By Greg Isaacson,7 days ago
Pura Vida Miami has opened a new location in Cambridge’s Harvard Square, marking the popular café brand’s first foray into the Northeast U.S. The national chain of wellness-oriented cafés has opened its doors at 95 Mount Auburn St., occupying the entire ground floor of the three-story, Class A office and retail building neighboring Harvard University.