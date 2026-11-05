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Revere, MA Weighs 1,700-Unit Housing Project
By Greg Isaacson,7 days ago
The city of Revere is eying a large redevelopment plan that would create 1,700 new affordable and market-rate homes about five miles northeast of downtown Boston. The Revere Housing Authority presented a proposal to the Revere City Council last week requesting a zoning change that would allow for development on a 40-acre site at Cooledge Street, near the city’s main street and commercial district, as reported this week by the Revere Journal.
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