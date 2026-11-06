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EDP Net Profit Climbs 25% as Grids and Renewables Boost Earnings
By Charles Kennedy,7 days ago
Portuguese energy utility EDP reported net profit attributable to shareholders of €1.194 billion for the nine months ending September 2026, compared with €952 million in the corresponding period last year. Recurring net profit increased 22% year-over-year to €1.191 billion, while recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization...