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Engineering with Nature Gets a Field Test at the Sunshine Skyway
6 days ago
Two rows of WASDs along the southwest causeway of Tampa Bay’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge. (Image credit: GFT, copyright Trey Cambern Photography) The results appear in the May 2026 issue of the Journal of Coastal Research. University of South Florida (USF) geoscientists Elizabeth Royer and Ping Wang measured how the installation, built from Wave Attenuation Devices (WADs) developed by Living Shoreline Solutions Inc. (LSSI), held its position and how much wave energy it removed before waves reached the causeway. The short answer: the reef stayed put through four named storms and cut wave energy by about 85 percent under the largest waves measured.
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