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Cambridge Satchel AW26 Collection: New Luxury Handbags
7 days ago
British leather accessories brand Cambridge Satchel is embracing a new era of fashion with its autumn/winter 2026 collection, “Risky Business,” a bold lineup of luxury leather handbags inspired by the expressive style and fearless individuality of the 1980s. Blending traditional British craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes, vibrant colors and statement textures, the collection introduces a fresh direction for the heritage accessories label.