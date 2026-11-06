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Odenville community rejects property tax increase to fund new middle school
By Reggie Kyle,8 days ago
ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in Odenville voted NO this week on a Legacy tax to help fund a new middle school that also included a 15-mill property tax increase. St. Clair County School Board Elect Dr. Greg Cobb and some neighbors in Odenville said they’re disappointed about Tuesday’s vote, but they still have hope for a new school.
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