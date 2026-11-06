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How David Bratslavsky Helps Firms Turn AI Into Faster Deals, Higher Profits, and Lower Costs
By Spencer Hulse,8 days ago
Two real estate firms got the same $40 million apartment deal Tuesday at 9:00 AM. At the first firm, a six-figure analyst spent all morning typing numbers into Excel for Thursday’s partner meeting. By Thursday, the building was gone. Across town, a rival pulled the deal into its Excel model in four minutes, spotted $250,000 a year in underpriced rents by 9:20 AM, and locked the property under contract before lunch.