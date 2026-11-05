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Hempstead woman joins Rep. Laura Gillen to address rising gas prices, commuting costs
By Stacy Driks,2 days ago
For longtime Hempstead resident Beatriz Braxton, rising gas prices are about more than the cost of filling a tank. They’re affecting grocery bills, transportation and the daily decisions families make to stretch their budgets, particularly seniors living on fixed incomes. Braxton, a community advocate who has lived in Hempstead...