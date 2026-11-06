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New Hanover County school board discusses misconduct, the passage of the school bond, and new members following midterm election
By WWAY News,8 days ago
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School District held their first board meeting following an intense midterm election, to which unofficial election results show four new members will take the dais. Statement regarding board member misconduct. While board member David Perry was notably absent from Thursday’s meeting,...