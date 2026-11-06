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Henderson Man Indicted After Threats to Kill Trump, 15 Guns Seized
By Olivia Rivera,8 days ago
A federal grand jury in Las Vegas has indicted Henderson resident Jason Randall Utlaut on one count of threat against the president, following an investigation that began when investigators said he posted a series of online videos threatening to kill President Donald J. Trump and carry out other violence. Investigators searched his home and vehicle last month, seizing more than a dozen firearms in the process.
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