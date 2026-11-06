undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride the Las Vegas Strip for Wounded Veterans Saturday
By Amanda Williams,8 days ago
Hundreds of cyclists and veterans are expected to roll down the Las Vegas Strip Saturday morning as Project Hero holds its 2026 Honor Ride, a noncompetitive event that pairs recreational riders with wounded veterans and first responders working through injury and trauma. Riders check in at 7 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center on South Grand Central Parkway, with a pre-ride ceremony starting at 8:30 a.m. before wheels go down at 9 a.m. under a METRO police escort.
1