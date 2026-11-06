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Las Vegas Man Torches Two Homes, Pelts Cops With Rocks in Camera Feud
By James Thompson,8 days ago
A disagreement over a home security camera near East Charleston and North Lamb Boulevard spiraled into an arson and assault case that ended with SWAT officers surrounding Zamora-Aguilar's home; he exited after allegedly setting it on fire and was arrested. Las Vegas police say 50-year-old Juan Zamora-Aguilar attacked officers and neighbors and set two houses ablaze on Sept. 29, capping off an escalating feud that had been building for days.
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