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DOE Secretary’s Awards honor ORNL isotope quantum materials, nuclear security work
5 days ago
Two teams at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) earned DOE Secretary’s Achievement Awards for work advancing quantum computing and strengthening nuclear security. The awards recognize members of ORNL’s Isotopically Enriched Germane and Silane Production/Purification Team, who developed ultra-pure gases used in next-generation quantum...