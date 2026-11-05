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Special Feature: Guide to Giving 2026
7 days ago
As you begin planning for the holidays, please consider how you can help the organizations that are working to make our community a better place to live. As the holiday season draws near, we invite you to think about the nonprofits striving to make our community a better place. This curated guide showcases local organizations that depend on seasonal fundraising to thrive. By giving your time or financial support, you can champion their causes and play a vital role in uplifting Wake County. We are grateful to our local business sponsors for making the WALTER Guide to Giving possible.