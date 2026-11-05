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McCarthey Athletic Center introduces alcohol for purchase at home basketball games
By Madison Spano,5 days ago
On Oct. 28, the Gonzaga University men's basketball team took on Lewis-Clark State in McCarthey Athletic Center and fans were able purchase alcohol at select concession stands. While McCarthey has previously sold alcoholic beverages in the hospitality suites, this was the first time any fan who is over the legal drinking age can purchase a drink on the concourse.
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