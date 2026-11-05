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Paul Weeks Decker – Dec. 16, 1942 – Oct. 31, 2026
By Obituary,7 days ago
Paul Weeks Decker, 83, passed from this life into the glory of heaven on the morning of Oct. 31, 2026. Paul was born on Dec. 16, 1942, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Robert (Bob) and Jeannette Decker. Paul lived a life marked by devotion to his family, faith, and country. He attended Texas Christian University, where he was an active member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1965. He subsequently completed his graduate studies at the Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management. A decorated Vietnam veteran, Paul served over three years as a U.S. Navy weapons officer aboard the USS John W. Thomason (DD-760) and was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. Paul built an accomplished, multi-decade career in advertising and marketing, beginning with roles at Tandy Corporation. He developed a deep specialization in franchise business models, spearheading regional and national campaigns for iconic brands including Chili’s, Six Flags, and Applebee’s, before spending over a decade as a senior leader at Grey Worldwide-DFW directing marketing operations for Texas and International Dairy Queen. Nothing brought Paul more happiness than showing up for his family. Over the years, he traveled all over DFW to cheer for his sons and grandchildren in baseball, band, soccer, and basketball. A constant and beloved presence on the sidelines, he never missed a game. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Jeannette Decker. Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Diann; his sons, Jay Decker and his wife, Hiliary, of Fort Worth and Brett Decker and his wife, Megen, of Dallas; four grandchildren, Merrick, Tarrin, Dawson and Oliver; two brothers, Robert Decker, Jr. and his wife, Cathy, of Fort Worth and Doug Decker and his wife, Monique, of Fort Worth; and numerous extended family members and friends. He also leaves behind his devoted companion, his loving Labrador retriever, Casey. A memorial service celebrating Paul’s life will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, at the Christ Chapel Bible Church (CCBC) Chapel, 3701 Birchman Avenue, Fort Worth. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood Funeral Home, 3344 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth 76107. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to The FWCD Fund at Fort Worth Country Day School. Celebrating a proud family tradition begun by Paul’s father, Bob-a founding trustee-the school has been an integral part of Decker family history across generations. GREENWOOD FUNERAL HOME Greenwood Funeral Homes – Cremation 3344 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth 76107 817-336-0584.