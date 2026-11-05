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Weighty accomplishment: beefed up Tulane tackle playing his best ball
By GUERRY SMITH,7 days ago
When a published report in the summer postulated Tulane had one of the lightest starting offensive lines in the FBS, offensive tackle Dominic Steward was exhibit A. Listed at 270 pounds as a redshirt freshman a year ago, he practiced at first-team left tackle for all of preseason camp this August as a throwback in an era of 300-pound-plus linemen. He promptly lost the job after the opener against Duke, and Hall mentioned his size as a concern.
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