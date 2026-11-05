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Engineering student Joseph Lewis building future career through campus involvement, mentorship
By Burk Krohe,6 days ago
Lewis is a licensed realtor who has been working to launch a student chapter of the Mechanical Contractors Association of America at UMSL. Joseph Lewis has always been motivated to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way. So, it’s no surprise he saw the potential to be part of something special when the University of Missouri–St. Louis launched its new School of Engineering.