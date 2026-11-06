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Doctors warn of early flu season spike in East Tennessee as cases rise ahead of holidays
By Josh Jarnagin,8 days ago
Doctors at Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital are reporting an earlier-than-normal rise in flu cases across East Tennessee. Flu activity tends to surge during November and December, and holiday travel and indoor gatherings can quickly accelerate spread to vulnerable populations. Pediatricians urge families to get their annual flu vaccine now,...