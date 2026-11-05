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More Muscle Is Seen as Healthier. Scientists Just Complicated That Idea
By Staff,2 days ago
More lean body mass may not mean better metabolic health for everyone, a new study has found. Research involving 59,269 adults suggests that where fat is stored in the body may be an important factor in understanding the relationship between fat-free mass and metabolic health. In particular, fat around internal organs and fat within muscle tissue appeared to largely shape associations with metabolic syndrome and elevated blood sugar.