undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Palmer pastor pleas for thieves to return stolen nativity scene: ‘You can’t steal Christmas’
By Josiah PikeJoey Klecka,8 days ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The pastor of a Catholic church is asking for a valuable nativity scene to be returned days after he says it was stolen from the parish parking lot. The Rev. Michael Shields, a pastor of St. Michael’s Parish in Palmer, said Thursday that he believes the church’s sculpted nativity scene was stolen sometime in the last two days.