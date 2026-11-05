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Why DEI Initiatives Matters More Than Ever in Optometry
By Daniel Breeman,2 days ago
Despite recent federal and state rollbacks on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, fostering diversity within optometry remains crucial for improving clinical outcomes, healthcare accessibility, and patient trust, as supported by research from the Association of Schools and Colleges of Optometry (ASCO). Culturally aligned and responsive providers enhance patient communication and satisfaction while reducing medical mistrust, even amid ongoing challenges such as federal restrictions on DEIA programs and state-level legislation restricting DEI practices in public institutions. Several key organizations continue to actively drive diversity, equity, and inclusion within the optometry field.