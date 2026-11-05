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Money Matters: AI Bloodbath, Wall Street Panic, and Your Money: Who Really Survives Washington’s Midterm War?
By Ondrea P. Seoul,7 days ago
When Capitol Hill flipped, Wall Street panicked and tech giants took an immediate dive. But beyond the flashing red ticker tape, divided government is establishing an unexpected safety net for everyday household budgets, essential community programs, and long term family wealth.When Capitol Hill flipped, Wall Street panicked and tech giants took an immediate dive. But beyond the flashing red ticker tape, divided government is establishing an unexpected safety net for everyday household budgets, essential community programs, and long term family wealth.