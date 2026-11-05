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The Connection Between Screen Time and Myopia Progression
By Daniel Breeman,2 days ago
Excessive screen time appears closely tied to the development and progression of myopia, experts contend, particularly in children and adolescents whose eyes are still growing. A 2025 large-scale meta-analysis published in JAMA Network Open found that each additional hour of daily digital screen time increases the odds of myopia by 21 percent. Once myopia develops, it cannot be reversed, but progression can be slowed using specialized interventions like low-dose atropine drops, Ortho-K overnight lenses, or dual-focus soft contact lenses. There are now also FDA-approved eyeglasses to slow myopia progression in children ages 6 to 12.