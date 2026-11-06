undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Japan’s Takaichi: Focus on measures to reinforce economy by enhancing areas with competitive edge
By FXStreet,8 days ago
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Friday that the government will focus on measures to strengthen the economy by enhancing areas with competitive edge. She noted that market turbulence is impacting not only Japan but also countries around the world, adding that the government will closely monitor developments and assess their potential impact.