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Top World News Stories: Dozens Killed on Spanish Tracks While France Explodes into Riots and Israel Election Reaches Paralyzing Standoff
By Samuel E. Ortiz,7 days ago
Overview: Critical international news updates center on three major global developments: a severe high-speed rail collision in Spain that claimed over 68 lives, nationwide labor and student protests that brought heavy police deployments across France, and an inconclusive Israeli national election that left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu without a clear parliamentary path forward.