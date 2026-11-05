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Can Technology Restore Sight? A Clinical Update
By Staff,2 days ago
For a long time, people who lost their sight due to diseases of the retina or optic nerve were considered beyond treatment. Patients had no choice but to rely on assistive devices to manage their daily lives. In the meantime, researchers and medical technology manufacturers have been attempting to use technology to replace biological structures of the visual system or to restore light sensitivity to remaining nerve cells—for a long time without any decisive breakthroughs.