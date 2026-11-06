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NC election board reports 36,000+ provisional ballots cast statewide in midterms
By Tyler Hardin,8 days ago
EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA — More than 36,000 provisional ballots were cast in North Carolina during the Nov. 3 midterm elections, according to the State Board of Elections. Pitt County reported the most provisional ballots in Eastern Carolina, with 1,116. Onslow County reported 455, Craven County had 285 and Carteret County had 257.
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