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Wilbraham United Players Present “A Christmas Carol”
3 days ago
11/20, 11/21, 11/27, 11/28, 12/4 & 12/5 at 7:30pm; 11/22 & 12/6 at 2:30pm. Fellowship Hall at Wilbraham United Church at 500 Main St in Wilbraham, MA. A Little Christmas Magic Comes to the Stage in Wilbraham! Get ready to leave “Bah, humbug!” behind! The Wilbraham United Players are bringing Charles Dickens’ beloved A Christmas Carol to the stage in a fast-paced, hilarious, and imaginative adaptation by Olivier Award-winning playwright Patrick Barlow.