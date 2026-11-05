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10 Outback Steakhouse restaurants close in 4 states as franchisee files Chapter 11
By Cris Tolomia,3 days ago
Out West Restaurant Group closed 10 Outback Steakhouse restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada before filing for Chapter 11. Few moments unsettle a regular diner faster than pulling into a familiar parking lot and finding the windows dark and the doors locked. Casual chain restaurants hold a particular place in American routines. Families book them for birthdays, teams pile in after weekend games, and tired couples treat them as dependable fallbacks when nobody wants to cook. A shuttered location erases one of those habits without warning. The loss leaves nearby guests wondering whether their own favorite spot will go next. Workers lose the shifts they counted on. Each closing ripples past the people who used to order dinner there.