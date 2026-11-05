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Boilers Ready for Throwdown on the Yorktown
By Brook Weber,5 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In the wrestling team’s first road trip of the season, Purdue will compete at one of the most unique settings in the world of sports this Saturday. The Boilermakers (1-0, 0-0 B1G) are traveling to Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, to wrestle in the third annual event dubbed “Throwdown on the Yorktown.” On the top deck of the USS Yorktown (CV-10) aircraft carrier, Purdue will face Air Force and The Citadel in a pair of non-conference duals Saturday afternoon.