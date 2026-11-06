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The Curb Center hosts two-day symposium on intersection of dance and democracy
By Pragna Pothakamuri,8 days ago
The Curb Center hosted “The Body Politic: Movement, Labor and the Dance of Democracy” symposium at Alumni Hall Oct. 29-30 in collaboration with Forklift Danceworks, Dialogue Vanderbilt, the James Lawson Institute and the Program in Culture, Advocacy and Leadership. Members of the Vanderbilt and greater Nashville communities gathered to speak on panels and workshops exploring how creative processes, like dance, can be used to promote civic engagement and social change.