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SAN DIEGO SKYLINE VIEWS | CORONADO
4 days ago
5 BED | 5.5 BATH | 5,415 SQ FT | 12,560 SQ FT LOT | $26,000,000. Offered for the first time in decades, 519 1st Street is a legacy waterfront estate defined by exceptional craftsmanship and an irreplaceable setting on the bay. Set on a 12,560 SF lot, the residence offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, approximately 5,415 SF of living space, and approximately 12,560 SF lot with expansive water and city views throughout.