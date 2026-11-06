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What’s next for Tucson Electric Power after voters reject 25-year city franchise deal?
By Ariana Araiza,8 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson voters have rejected a proposed 25-year franchise agreement between the City of Tucson and Tucson Electric Power (TEP), leaving many customers wondering how the outcome will affect their monthly utility bills and electric service. While customer rates will not increase immediately, TEP officials warn...