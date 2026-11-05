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Wanted Nashville Man Arrested After Mt. Juliet Officers Intercept Stolen Vehicle, Pursue Suspect Into Antioch
By MJPD,4 days ago
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. — A 30-year-old Nashville man, already on felony probation for theft and wanted since September for violating that probation, is in custody after Mt. Juliet Police officers intercepted him driving a stolen vehicle and pursued him into Antioch early Thursday morning. The Toyota Corolla had been...
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